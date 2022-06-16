LANXESS India wins the prestigious Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award for the year 2021

FP News Service

Nagda

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS India has won the prestigious Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award 2021 for its commitment and outstanding performance in all areas of Human Resource Management.

Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture, Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, presented the coveted awards to all the winners.

Namitesh Roy Choudhury, executive director & head of PTSE and Sunil Antony, vice president & head of human resources received the HR Excellence award on behalf of LANXESS India at an event held in New Delhi recently.

The Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award is bestowed upon organizations that have achieved overall excellence in their HR and people management practices, thus contributing to the needs of business, the profession, employees, industry and the nation. Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), this award is regarded globally as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence.

Strong organisational culture and people competitiveness provide a sustainable competitive advantage to LANXESS. The company has been constantly innovating people management practices in the areas of hiring, retention, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition and performance management.

The safety of employees is at the core of LANXESS. To support the workforce in overcoming the difficult challenges faced by COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced some unique policies, practices and initiatives like special medical insurance, doctor tele-consultation and medical oxygen concentrators for employees to name a few.

