Indore: Train for Nagda to resume on June 13

According to official information, train No. 09588/09587 (regular train No. 59388/59387) running between Indore and Nagda and Nagda and Indore will resume operation as an unreserved passenger train on June 13 till further orders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has decided to resume the operation of the Indore-Nagda-Indore train on June 13.

According to the schedule, the train will depart from Nagda station at 3.15 pm and reach the city railway station at 7.50 pm. Similarly, the Indore-Nagda train will depart from the city railway station at 8.00 am and reach Nagda railway station at 12.45 pm.

