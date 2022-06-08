Indore: ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ cast in city; ‘Need to break taboo on talking of a social cause’

Janhit Mein Jaari starcast | DEVENDRA RAJPUT PHOTOGRAPHY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, known for its clean and tidy environment, never fails to grab the attention of anyone who steps into the city. The cast of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ visited Indore and were undoubtedly amazed by the welcoming atmosphere of the city and its people.

Talking about population issues in the country, Nushratt Bharuccha, actress, said, “Increasing population is a major concern of the country, which can only be controlled by spreading awareness about protection methods. It’s important for people to understand the need for population control and, as citizens, it’s our responsibility to initiate the process.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of the film, said that, nowadays, people need to concentrate on issues which affect society and one needs to break the taboo on speaking of a social cause. The actors discussed about the need for sex education in the country, while Nushratt said, “I was lucky enough that my parents discussed everything about sex education with me and made me aware about good and bad touch. I identify it as a necessity for every child; parents shouldn’t consider these topics ‘taboo’ and should openly discuss them with their children.”

‘Consistency in any field is a must’

‘It’s important for an actor to believe in himself. I moved to Mumbai with dreams, but the only thing that helped me in the industry was consistency. I appeal to all the aspirants that they should always believe in themselves and their talent’

— Paritosh Tripathi, actor

‘Breaking the misconceptions’

‘It isn’t always important to work as protagonist or to be in the limelight; it’s important that we must work with our full potential to portray every character opportunity provided. During the time where people believed in patriarchal misogyny considering gender in the industry, I believe that position of roles and characters don’t define you as an actor but your presentation does’

— Anud Singh Dhaka, actor