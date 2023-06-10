Land Shark Deepak Madda Case: ED Gets 7 More Days Of Remand

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement directorate (ED) got 7 more days of remand of notorious land shark Deepak Madda alias Deepak Sisodiya, on Friday.

As Madda’s seven-day remand ended on Friday, ED officials presented him before the ED-designated court of Rakesh Kumar Goyal.

Madda alleged that the agency is not allowing his family members to meet him, and even the food served is of poor quality.

The counsel of ED rebutted the arguments and countered that Madda is not cooperating in the investigations and constantly changing his statements. Also, several facts are yet to emerge in the case. The court agreed with the arguments presented by ED counsel and extended the remand till June 16.

