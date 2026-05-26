Land Dispute Sparks Protest At Police Station In Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at Sailana police station late on Monday night after members of the Patidar community staged a protest demanding action in connection with a land dispute in the Rangwadi locality.

The protest erupted after complainants Narayan Patidar and Gopal Patidar alleged that unidentified men threatened them at gunpoint and attempted to forcibly evict them from agricultural land spread across nearly 2,500 hectares under survey number 1697/14.

The complainants claimed their family had been cultivating the land for around 30 years and that registration of the property, acquired through an agreement in 2011, was still pending.

According to police sources, the land originally belonged to Pukhraj Jain of Sailana and was recently sold to Radhabai Rathore of Jaora. On Sunday, Sunil Sharma and some associates from Gwalior had reportedly visited the site to inspect the land, leading to a dispute between both sides.

Following the incident, a large number of people, including Nagar Panchayat president Chaitanya Shukla, former president Jagdish Patidar and Opposition leader Mukesh Patidar, gathered at the police station and staged a dharna demanding registration of a case.

SHO Pinky Akash later assured protesters of a fair investigation and legal action. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.