Land Dispute Camp Resolves 17 Cases On The Spot In Namli

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Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone has inaugurated an e-library at the SC/ST Hostel under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project, developed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh, aims to strengthen digital learning and improve access to educational resources for students.

Khargone MLA Balkrishna Patidar inaugurated the facility in the presence of NTPC Khargone BUH Mohan V Chaya Joshi, president of Municipal council, Khargone, Zila Panchayat vice-president Bapu Singh Parihar, Municipal council vice-president Bholu Karma and Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Affairs, Kavita Arya also attended the programme.

NTPC developed the e-library to provide students with a modern learning environment and access to digital resources.

The facility includes study tables, chairs, desks, almirahs, bookshelves, newspaper stands, computers, digital display systems, audio equipment with microphones and a collection of books and e-books.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan V reiterated NTPC Khargone's commitment to strengthening the educational infrastructure and bridging the digital divide among students from underprivileged communities.

He said the e-library would promote innovation, academic excellence and lifelong learning while helping students to achieve their aspirations.