Lalpur Transport Nagar Row In MP's Ujjain! Transporters Fear Rising Costs, Demand Relocation | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Transporters associated with the provision trade opposed the proposed Lalpur Transport Nagar and demanded that the Lalpur proposal be cancelled and that space be provided to transporters close to the city.

A meeting of provision transporters on the Transport Nagar issue was held under the chairmanship of Saurabh Jain, president of the Ujjain Goods Transport Association.

All present unanimously demanded cancellation of the Lalpur proposal. Keeping public interest and commercial interest in view, it was suggested that the Transport Nagar be established on the vacant land of Heera Mill or Naresh Ginning Mill, located in the middle of the city.

At the meeting, the transporters said that Bhairavgarh batik print, powerloom, 'namkeen', 'dona-pattal' (leaf plates and bowls), incense stick, 'poha' and 'parmal' industries were the main industrial identity of the city.

They said that in these small, low-capital businesses, goods were mainly carried by bicycles and two-wheelers. The proposed Transport Nagar at Lalpur was far away from the main commercial area.

They said that the shifting of the Transport Nagar there would create a complex situation for small traders. As the cost of carrying goods rose, the cost of products would also rise, and the burden would fall directly on the pockets of the common people.

Representatives of several organisations were also consulted on the subject. All of them said, in support of the transporters, that space should be provided close to the city.