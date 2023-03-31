Laldi Behna: Over 10k applications received so far

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ to provide financial assistance of Rs 1k per month to women, more than 10,840 applications have been received in Mahidpur town (Ujjain district).

For completion of e-KYC and registration process, several camps have been set up across 120 gram panchayats and 18 wards under the municipal council. As candidates must have e-KYC (Know Your Customer) protocol like Aadhaar card should be linked to a bank account, mobile number and Samagra ID.

For this purpose, social workers (volunteers) have been visiting villages and wards to find beneficiaries, ensuring that no one faces any trouble in filling the forms.

Despite network congestion in remote villages, gram panchayat secretaries, employees have been diligently working to fulfill the target at the village- level. Several other glitches including OTP rejection, form update rejection, duplication, non-linkage of documents were witnessed during filing up of forms.

It is to be noted that applicants have to wait for approval after submitting the application form. Once applications are accepted, beneficiaries will begin to receive the incentive amount from due date.