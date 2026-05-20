Massive Fire Breaks Out At Belmonte Park Township Office In Indore

Lakhs Worth Property Gutted In Three Separate Fire Incidents In Indore, No Casualties Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three separate fire incidents were reported in different parts of the city on Wednesday, causing major damage to property and goods, though no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

The first incident took place in the Lasudia area, where a fire broke out at the maintenance office of Belmonte Park township early in the morning. The office also housed the township builder’s administrative setup.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze was noticed around 5 am after a security guard spotted smoke billowing out of the office premises.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Fire Brigade Sushil Kumar Dubey said residents and staff initially tried to control the flames but failed.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after considerable effort.

The fire completely gutted the office and destroyed furniture, electronic equipment and several important documents kept inside.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a vegetable shop located in Anuradha Nagar on Khandwa Road also caught fire during the early morning hours.

The shop belonged to Babli, wife of Pritam Singh. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and used nearly 1,000 litres of water to douse the flames.

According to preliminary findings, the fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. The entire stock and other materials kept in the shop were reduced to ashes in the incident.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on the seventh floor of the Mahidpurwala Furniture building near Radisson Square at around 10:30 am. Fire tenders reached the location within 15 minutes of receiving the alert.

Officials said the fire erupted in the rear portion of the tower. With the assistance of employees present in the building, firefighters managed to quickly contain the blaze before it could spread further.

However, dense smoke engulfed the building, creating panic among occupants.

Fire officials suspect a short circuit as the possible cause behind the incident. Police teams from Vijay Nagar and Khajrana police stations also reached the spot for investigation.