Ladli Behnas will not spend lives under compulsion: CM

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday participated in the Ladli Behna Sammelan organised in Jhabua. Addressing the programme, Chouhan said that his sisters will no longer remain poor. Their lives will change and they will not have to spend their lives under compulsion.

Elated over a rousing welcome he got from tribal women here, Chouhan said that today he has not come to give a speech, but to have words with his sisters. He reiterated his resolution that, he will not let tears come in the eyes of the sisters. He called upon the sisters to bring change in their situation and their families with hard work and co-operation from Madhya Pradesh government.

While saluting the land of Jhabua, Chouhan said that it is such a district which does not discriminate against its daughters. He said that with the Ladli Behna Yojana, women will become financially capable and discrimination against them will end. He called upon the sisters to join the self-help group (SHG) and increase their income.

Chouhan said that the Ladli Behna Sena will now supervise welfare schemes for women. They will have meetings every month. Chouhan aroused enthusiasm among the sisters and made them recognise their strength and expressed hope that a new era has come where women will be more empowered. Jhabua MP GS Damor, president of Youth Commission Dr Nishant Khare, Indore development authority (IDA) chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda and many other prominent leaders were present on the occasion. Chouhan also inaugurated various development works worth Rs 17.26 crore under different departments.