Ladli Behna Yojana: Over 3.87 lakh women submit applications

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): So far, 3,87,453 applications have been submitted under the Ladli Behna Yojana in the district till date. In rural areas of the district, about 12% more women have submitted applications than the target set.

The last date for submission of application is 30 April. Camps are being organised throughout the district to ensure maximum number of women take advantage of this scheme.

According to the information received from the Women and Child Development Department office, so far 1,35,201 women have submitted their applications in the rural areas of the district. The target was to submit applications from 1,19,550 women in rural areas. In Indore Municipal Corporation area, 2,26,719 women have applied. This is 73.51% of the set target. The target is to submit 3,08,436 applications in the Municipal Corporation area.