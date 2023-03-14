Ladli Behna Yojana: Only Aadhaar card required for overall eKYC, says municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects a camp organised for updation of eKYC. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the camps for updating eKYC started within the municipal limits from Monday, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal clarified that only Aadhaar Card is required for the updation.

“No document other than Aadhaar Card is required for updating eKYC. Unnecessary documents should not be demanded from the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana,” she said while reviewing a meeting at the city bus office for the wide-scale implementation of the multi-purpose scheme of government, i.e. Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana.

All the additional municipal commissioners and all zonal officers and departmental officers were present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, Pal said that their aim is to give maximum publicity to the Ladli Behna Yojana as well as to provide benefits of the scheme to the eligible women beneficiaries. In this regard, camps are being organised in the wards for updating eKYC of women beneficiaries from Monday.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that for taking advantage of the Ladli Behan Yojana, first of all it is necessary for the beneficiaries to have e-KYC updated, for which camps are being organised by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

During the review meeting, all the nodal officers and zonal officers were told by the commissioner that maximum number of beneficiaries should got the benefit of the scheme. For this, she said that along with adequate planning for wide publicity, MLAs, Mayor-in-Council members, corporators and other public representatives, should be contacted and their help should be taken in the implementation of the scheme.

Along with this, all additional commissioners, nodal officers and zonal officers were also instructed to review the camps being organised under their zone area and if necessary, the volunteers of NGOs should also be deployed at the camps.

All the zonal officers and nodal officers were instructed by the commissioner to make adequate internet arrangements as well as biometric machines, thumb machines and other necessary devices in the camps being set up in the zone area.