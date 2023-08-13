'Ladli Behna' Scheme Has Benefitted Over 1.25 Crore Women: Jitu Jirati | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Karyakarta Sammelan (worker’s convention) for Sendhwa constituency was organised in Mandi premises of Sendhwa town under Barwani district.

The programme was inaugurated by hoisting the party flag, paying reverence to Bharat Mata, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and Pt Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

State vice-president, former MLA Jitu Jirati interacted with party workers and hit back at Congress. Elaborating on several welfare schemes by the state government, he said that government was committed to overall development of all sections of the society.

More than 1.25 crore women had benefited under 'Ladli Behna' scheme. The programme witnessed an impressive turn-out of over thousands of enthusiastic party workers.

On the occasion, divisional organisation minister Raghavendra Gotam, S Veera Swamy, municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav and janpad president Lata Patel were present.

