Labour Welfare Board, Indore's SGSITS Ink MoU For Digital Innovation

Labour Welfare Board, SGSITS Ink MoU For Digital Innovation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been officially signed between the Madhya Pradesh Unorganised Rural/Urban Workers Welfare Board, operating under the Labour Department, and the prestigious Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

The primary objective of this agreement is to boost technological development and create a wide array of new opportunities for engineering and technology students.

The formal pact was signed by Welfare Board Secretary Raghu Rajan and SGSITS Director Professor Nitesh Purohit.

This comprehensive five-year collaboration aims to strengthen public welfare initiatives across the state through robust digital innovation, deep academic research, technical support, and structural capacity building.

Under the terms of the agreement, SGSITS will design and deliver specialised training programs in labour laws, digital governance, advanced data management, and modern information technology solutions.

In turn, students will receive priority opportunities for field internships, research fellowships, and hands-on projects, directly supporting technology-driven platforms for government public services.