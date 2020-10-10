Kushalgarh: 600-yr-old fort with picturesque setting

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Location: Kushalgarh

Distance: 45 km from Indore | 24 km from Mhow

Made by: Zamindar Kushal Singh

Developed: 1409

Nearest Railway Station: Kalakund Railway Station

About

The Kushalgarh Fort is named after Zamindar Kushal Singh who migrated from Mewar region. The fort is located between mountains. It has only one entrance and is surrounded by bastions from all four sides.

History

According to archaeology department official Dr DP Pandey, 1000-year-old idols of Goddess Parvati and Garud were found in the fort. The villagers and historians claim that it was developed by Kushal Singh in 1409. Later, the fort was restored in Mughal era.

Later, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar took over the fort. It was mainly for soldiers and keeping weapons. Canons of that era are still kept in the fort. The fort was used to keep Malhar Rao Holkar for six months of imprisonment when he revolted against Ahilya Bai in 1749.

Later, Pindaris took over the fort and started taking taxes from passersby.

Today:

The fort is a protected monument by the Archeology, Archives and Museum Department. It was restored by the department recently.