Kukshi: Villagers chase police vehicle suspecting child lifter in it

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Hatvi village situated on Dhar ñ Alirajpur district border gathered at the Kukshi police station on Monday night after some miscreants spread the rumour that some unidentified persons are roaming in the area with an intention to abduct kids.

After an hour long discussion, senior police officials who were present at the police station pacified the situation revealing the reality behind. The Alirajpur police team visited the area. Meanwhile, some unidentified miscreants from the crowd hurled stones at the police vehicle.

According to information, Alirajpur sub-divisional officer (SDO, police) Shraddha Sonkar received some information about the illegal cultivation of ganja in the area. After this, the SDOP reached the village with her team, during which the policemen were in civil dress for the raid. In such a situation, ganja smugglers spread the rumour that a woman with her team has come to the village to lift children.

However, the police team fled the spot after they saw the crowd instead of going to Alirajpur, wandering on the way and coming towards the Dhar border. The people of village Hatvi called in about 10 nearby villages and informed about the arrival of the child lifter, after which there was a crowd of people on the entire route.

Here the Kukshi police team got information about the development, after which the police station in-charge Brajesh Kumar Malviya and SDOP Dilip Singh Bilwal arrived with their team and brought them to the police station with them while saving the vehicle of Alirajpur policemen. After the developments that lasted for about 4 hours, the people of the village returned to their homes at 11 pm on Monday.

According to the Kukshi police, Alirajpur DSP and a team of policemen had gone to raid Hatvi village which falls under Sondwa police station to catch ganja cultivator and peddler. On basis of the information, when the team reached the spot, the rumour of child theft spread in the village.

The officers were coming in their vehicle via Arara-Phipheda, the villagers also informed the villages falling on this route. Because of this the rumour kept on spreading.

