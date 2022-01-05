Kukshi: Rs 5K collected as fine from mask rule violators

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, law enforcers are now cracking the whip against those found not wearing masks while venturing out in Kukshi town in Dhar district.

Police on Wednesday imposed fine on 50 people who found not wearing a face mask in the Vijay Stambh Square area. They were found acting in violation of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

The action was taken on the directions of SDOP AV Singh and station in-charge Kukshi Dinesh Singh Chauhan and chief municipal officer of Municipal Council Kukshi Rajendra Mishra. A fine of Rs 5k was collected. Administration has urged the people to religiously adhere to all necessary Covid-19 protocols like wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation regularly.

CMO Mishra asked officials to intensify the drive against the flouters of Covid-19 norms in view of the rising number of daily cases across the state.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan directs officials to speed up work on Sanchi solar city plan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:39 PM IST