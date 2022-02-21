Kukshi: Multiple gold medallist at Asian powerlifting championship feted on Shivaji Jayanti

KUKSHI (Madhya Pradesh): Shivkanya Gupta was feted at Fitness Zone gym for bringing eight gold medals home from the 2021 Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Istanbul, Turkey on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. Hanuman Chalisa was read and aarti was performed at the event.

SDM Navjeevan Vijay Pawar (IAS) offered flowers to the picture of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Thereafter municipal council vice president Lokesh Patidar, Neeraj Gupta, ward councillor Sanjay Sirvi, and all the other guests also paid floral tributes.

The gold medallist patiently answered all queries from the powerlifters who work out at the gym about the upcoming competitions from the gold medalist and gave guidance to them. Gupta encouraged the athletes by saying that working hard with honesty and dedication will help you to be successful in life.

National athlete Vishank Patidar welcomed the guests, while Harshit Mukati and Himanshu Patidar hosted the event, whereas Lokesh Sardar presented the vote of thanks.

