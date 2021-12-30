Kukshi: Man absconding after killing his wife arrested

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was absconding after killing his wife over an argument was arrested late on Tuesday.

Dahi police station in-charge Prakash Sirsaude said that accused Kashiram, 38, and the deceased Bhuri Bai, 32, entered into wedlock 9 years ago. They had two children. Kashiram was an alcoholic. He used to quarrel with his wife day frequently.

The couple landed into an argument as Bhuri stopped him from consuming alcohol on December 27.

Kashiram strangled his wife to death in a fit of rage and fled from the spot.

His father Jam Singh, 60 told informed police about the incident. Police team rushed to the spot and prepared panchnama. The dead body was handed over to the family after a post mortem on Tuesday afternoon. Kashiram was nabbed before he could flee to Gujarat, said a cop.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:24 PM IST