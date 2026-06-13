Kukshi Faces Severe Water Crisis As Supply Disrupted For 5 Days | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A deepening drinking water crisis has left residents of several wards in Kukshi struggling for more than five days without regular water supply.

The situation has become increasingly difficult amid the prevailing summer heat, forcing many families to depend on private water sources and tankers, resulting in an additional financial burden.

Residents have expressed strong dissatisfaction and have urged the Municipal Council to take immediate steps to restore normal water supply.

Many citizens said daily household activities have been severely affected due to the prolonged shortage.

Responding to the concerns, Municipal Council Chairman and Councillor Sanjay Sirvi said the problem originated at the Narmada River water supply centre, where repeated voltage fluctuations caused water supply motors to burn out frequently. As a result, the town’s regular water distribution system was disrupted.

Sirvi said repair work and technical measures are being carried out on a priority basis to resolve the issue.

He assured residents that efforts are underway to repair the damaged motors and improve the system so that normal water supply can be restored at the earliest.