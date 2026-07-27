Kukshi Awaits Rail Link, Four-Lane Roads As Tribal Region Pushes For Connectivity | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Despite rapid expansion of railway networks and national highways across the country, the tribal region of Kukshi in Dhar district continues to await rail connectivity and four-lane road infrastructure.

While rail services have reached nearby Jobat and the Bagh and Tanda areas are being linked to the railway network, Kukshi tehsil headquarters remains without direct rail access.

Residents have urged authorities to prioritise the long-pending Khandwa-Aalirajpur railway project, for which the survey has been completed and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is awaiting approval.

They believe the project would strengthen agriculture, trade, education, healthcare and tourism across the Nimar and tribal regions.

The proposed railway line covers the parliamentary constituencies of Dhar, Jhabua, Khargone and Khandwa.

Citizens have expressed hope that coordinated efforts by Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Dhar MP, Jhabua MP Anita Chauhan, Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel and Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil could help expedite the project's approval.

The region has also demanded four-lane road connectivity linking Kukshi with Julwania, Chhota Udaipur, Khalghat and Rajgarh to improve transportation of agricultural produce, including cotton, soybean, maize and green chillies, and strengthen trade with Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Locals further said the railway project could create future rail connectivity between Kukshi, Bagh, Rajgarh and Ratlam, offering an additional route towards Gujarat and Maharashtra.

They also sought more morning and evening train services from Jobat to Vadodara, with an extension to Ahmedabad, to benefit patients, students, traders and other passengers.

Citizens stressed that coordinated efforts by public representatives are essential to accelerate balanced infrastructure-led development in the tribal region.