Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Indore Doctors Take Out Candle March Seeking Justice & Security

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors from all over the city including junior doctors and others took out a candle march from MY Hospital to Regal Square on Friday over the series of incidents that have taken place in Kolkata.

Tribute was paid to the deceased female doctor and then the doctors started their foot march in the form of a rally from the main gate of MY Hospital and reached Regal Square via Dental College, MGM Medical College OPD and Shivaji Square. More than 1000 doctors were present in the rally.

Many senior doctors of the medical college, Dr Salil Bhargav, Dr VP Pandey, Dr Nilesh Dalal, Dr Poonam Mathur and others addressed the rally. Demands were made for strengthening the security of doctors at their duty place and implementation of Central Doctors Protection Act by the Government of India.

DEMANDS RAISED

* Adequate security for women doctors in the medical college and medical girls hostel, district hospital and health centres in the state.

* CCTV surveillance at every corner

* ID card-based entry system

* Surprise inspection by local police in hospitals at night

* 24x7 security guards

* Adequate lighting system in every block of the girls' hostel

* Police verification of all male employees working in hostel premise.