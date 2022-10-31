‘KNIT’TING A GUINNESS FEAT: Group of local women stitches 4700 woollen caps in Jhabua

FPNS

Jhabua: A group of 20 local women from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh created a Guinness World Record by knitting around 4700 woollen caps in just 12 days that would eventually be distributed to different hospitals ahead of winter.

As per details, members of women development group thronged Visakhapatanam on September 18 to be a part of a campaign. During this, the team of Guinness World Records also reached there. A team of women broke the record by knitting around 4700 woolen caps in just 12 days which was recognised by Guinness World Record with a medal and certificate on Thursday. The colourful caps made of wool were put on display in the auditorium which was admired by all. The Guinness team hailed the women for their achievements earned through their creativity. Following the inspection, woolen caps were distributed among needy patients in different hospitals.

A group of 5k woman of this group broke a dance record in an event held in Chennai last year too. Head of the group, Ranjita Ninama, said that the team reached Visakhapatanam on September 15 and began knitting woolen caps on September 18. These caps were distributed among needy patients in different hospitals ahead of the winter season.