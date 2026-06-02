Knife Fight Erupts And Many Hurt; Cross FIRs Registered In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash erupted between two groups in the Pardeshipura area late on Sunday night after an objection over drinking alcohol in public escalated into a bloody knife fight. Multiple individuals sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

The police registered cross FIRs against both sides under relevant sections of the BNS and launched an investigation.

The incident occurred between 11.00 pm and 11.30 pm on Sunday, in front of Sanchi Point in Janta Quarter.

According to the police, complainant Jayesh Sankat (26) stated that the accused Krishna alias Kalu Maratha, Goldie Sardar alias Mahendra Singh, and Vinod alias Pannu Singh Jadaun confronted them with knives.

Triggered by an old dispute, the trio began abusing Jayesh's associate, Mangu Sardar alias Rajdeep Singh (25).

When Mangu objected, the accused attacked him with a knife. Mangu sustained severe injuries to his head, face, nose, left elbow, and right fingers. Complainant Jayesh was also stabbed in the left knee during the assault.

The police registered a case under sections 109(1), 296(b), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, in the counter-complaint, Vinod alias Pannu Singh Jadaun (48) alleged that the confrontation began when he spotted Mangu Sardar, Jayesh, Rahul, and Nitin consuming alcohol near Sanchi Point.

Vinod claimed he asked them to leave, noting that women from the neighbourhood frequently pass through the area.

An argument ensued, and the men allegedly began abusing him. Jayesh reportedly assaulted Vinod, while Mangu Sardar pulled out a knife and stabbed Vinod in the neck, causing heavy bleeding.

The police registered a case under sections 115(2), 118(1), 296(b), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS.