Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary 2026 Fans Offer Milk And Jalebi At Legendary Singer's Memorial In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Fans from across the country gathered at legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar’s memorial in his hometown Khandwa on Tuesday to mark his death anniversary.

Admirers offered flowers and his favourite milk and jalebi, while the Culture Department organised a musical tribute in the evening.

Maharashtra’s Satish Ambhor, who has admired Kishore Kumar since 1981, has been visiting Khandwa every year on the occasion since 2007. He considers the singer his guru and worships his photograph daily at home.

Vinay Kumar Joshi from Khargone has spent 51 years promoting Kishore Kumar’s songs across 13 states.

Fans call him ‘Jhumroo’, and he has named his house after the singer’s popular song. Local admirer Atul Atriwal believes Kishore Kumar’s songs offer lessons for different stages of life.

Social worker Sunil Jain recalled how the singer introduced himself at performances by saying, ‘Main Khandwa wala Kishore Kumar.’ The municipal corporation arranged cleaning, maintenance and security at the memorial.

Fans offer milk and jalebi every birthday anniversary on Aug 4 and death anniversary on Oct 13, keeping the singer’s memory alive through music and devotion.

Fans urge govt to preserve Kishore Kumar’s ancestral home

KHANDWA: The deteriorating condition of legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar’s ancestral home in Khandwa has renewed calls for its preservation.

His fans on social media launched an appeal urging the state government to develop the property into a memorial museum.

Fans have used lines from his famous song “Mere Ghar Se Tumko Kuch Saaman Milega” to underline the emotional significance of preserving his ancestral home.

Through their campaign, admirers have urged the government to take appropriate steps to acquire or protect the house and establish a Kishore Kumar Memorial Museum.

They believe the museum could preserve memories of his life, musical journey and contributions to Indian cinema for future generations.

For Khandwa locals and admirers, Kishore Kumar represents an important part of the city’s cultural identity.

They have called upon the administration, public representatives and society to work towards safeguarding this heritage.