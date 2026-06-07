Kin Cry Murder After Tattoo Artist Dies In Suspected Bike Accident In Indore

Elderly Couple Murdered Over Land Dispute In Tikamgarh; Two Detained | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old tattoo artiste died after falling from a moving bike in an inebriated state under the Tilak Nagar police station limits on Saturday night.

While police initial reports suggest an accident in Bhaktavar Ram Nagar, the deceased's family has alleged murder.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Silawat, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha stated that Yogesh was riding pillion at the very back with two friends. He reportedly lost his balance, fell onto the road, and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

However, Yogesh's brother, Rahul Silawat, claimed foul play. He stated that a friend and an unidentified individual picked Yogesh up around 5:30 pm. They consumed alcohol together in Scheme No. 140.

Around 10 pm, the friend returned to inform the family of the injury. Yogesh was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The family claims Yogesh had assault marks on his hands and legs rather than typical accident injuries.

They argued that a fall from a speeding bike would cause severe head injuries and damage his mobile phone, both of which were intact. Police have initiated a probe and conducted a post-mortem to ascertain the exact circumstances.