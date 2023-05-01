 Kids can do small things to help environment: Bhalu Mondhe
Environmental protection is the responsibility of all of us. Children can also make a big contribution by fulfilling small responsibilities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalist Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe interacted with the children on Sunday in the 111th free personality development camp organised for boys and girls by the Social Service Cell.

He said, “Environmental protection is the responsibility of all of us. Children can also make a big contribution by fulfilling small responsibilities. After eating fruits, do not throw away their seeds, keep them dry and bury them under the soil on empty lands during the rainy season. Throw food wrappers in the dustbin only.”

“A large number of migratory birds visit Indore every year. It is also our responsibility to take good care of animals, birds and greenery,” he added.

