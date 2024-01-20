Kidnapping Of College Student In Dhar: Main Accused Arrested |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police caught the main accused of kidnapping a woman student from PG College over an alleged love affair on Saturday. The main conspirator, Bharat Baruke, a resident of Panjriya village under Dharampuri police station, was apprehended along with his associates, who had kidnapped the student on January 17.

Under the direction of district SP Manoj Kumar Singh, 10 teams were formed, leading to the arrest of a total of four accused in the case. A white colour van without registration number plate was used in the abduction. The investigating team utilised technical resources to locate the kidnapped student in the forests of Barkheda village under the Dehri outpost of Bagh Police Station.

The student was safely rescued and miscreants responsible for the crime were arrested and presented before the court. Baruke along with his associates confessed to kidnapping the student due to an old love affair. The accused was being arrested by the Naogaon police and will be presented in court, while efforts to apprehend the remaining accused are ongoing.