Kidnapped Infant Rescued In Shivpuri Within 20 Hours; 2 Held In Ratlam | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri Police on Friday rescued a six-month-old child, abducted from the Hussain Tekri area of Jaora, and arrested two accused within 20 hours of the crime.

According to police, the child's father, Shahil, lodged a complaint with Jaora Industrial Area Police Station on Friday after an unknown person allegedly kidnapped his son around 4 am. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During inquiry, officials received information that the suspects were heading towards Shivpuri.

Ratlam police immediately alerted Shivpuri Police. The police launched a coordinated search operation involving teams from Kolaras Police Station, Badarwas Police Station, Lukwasa outpost and the Cyber Cell.

During vehicle checking near the Purankhedi toll plaza, police intercepted a bus and found a man and a woman travelling with the infant. The accused were identified as Nizam Mansoori and Rupa Raigar, of Jhalawar district, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to kidnapping the child from Jaora. Police took the infant into safe custody and informed authorities in Ratlam.

Jaora police subsequently took charge of the child and the accused. Officials later reunited the infant with his parents.