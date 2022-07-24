e-Paper Get App

Khetia police launch Good Touch, Bad Touch campaign

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Taking serious note of the increasing cases of sexual harassment among children, Khetia police have launched a campaign to create awareness among adolescent girls in all schools in the district about ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’.

As a part of this, police on Thursday conducted “Good touch- Bad touch” workshops in Gurukul and Kanya School, under the leadership of superintendent of police Deepak Shukla. During the campaign, inspector CS Baghel conducted a workshop and demonstration of MPeCop app on mobile phone, and dial 100. A team of the women's cell interacted with girls and answered their queries, they also told what is molestation, what is physical abuse, or any bad touch which children are not aware of.

The aim of the campaign is to make children aware of the crime and how they can report it to the authority concerned. The workshop was conducted to create awareness among children about child sexual abuse and preventing crimes such as molestation and saving children from trauma.

