e-Paper Get App

Khetia police hold flag march to instil confidence

It ended at the Khetia police station. During this, the area's police appealed to the common citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the upcoming festivals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | -

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): State police have started a foot patrolling programme to reinforce public confidence in law and order machinery. Thus Khetia police organised a flag march to instil confidence among people. The march was taken out across the main roads and busy market of the town which started from Khetia town, Alirajpur, and covered all the nearby places.

It ended at the Khetia police station. During this, the area's police appealed to the common citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the upcoming festivals.

On this occasion, city Inspector CS Baghel, assistant sub-inspector Kailash Chauhan, and chief NP officer Yashwant Shukla were present.

Foot patrolling of police is an important aspect of basic policing. It is being felt that there is a need to bring more activeness to this important mode of policing.

Read Also
Khetia police launch Good Touch, Bad Touch campaign
article-image
HomeIndoreKhetia police hold flag march to instil confidence

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery