Khetia police hold flag march to instil confidence

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): State police have started a foot patrolling programme to reinforce public confidence in law and order machinery. Thus Khetia police organised a flag march to instil confidence among people. The march was taken out across the main roads and busy market of the town which started from Khetia town, Alirajpur, and covered all the nearby places.

It ended at the Khetia police station. During this, the area's police appealed to the common citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the upcoming festivals.

On this occasion, city Inspector CS Baghel, assistant sub-inspector Kailash Chauhan, and chief NP officer Yashwant Shukla were present.

Foot patrolling of police is an important aspect of basic policing. It is being felt that there is a need to bring more activeness to this important mode of policing.