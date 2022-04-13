Khetia: Live telecast helps farmers learn basic concepts of zero budget natural farming

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The live telecast of the natural and zero budget farming workshop, held in Bhopal was organised here at the auditorium of the agricultural produce market committee on Wednesday.

During the workshop, the farmers learnt the basic concept and economic viability of zero budget farming. Zero budget natural farming is a method of chemical-free agriculture drawing from traditional Indian practices.

Mandi secretary Jamre said that the workshop was organised in the presence of Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state urban development minister Bhupendra Singh and other dignitaries.

Agricultural departmental officers, public representatives and scores of farmers also took part in the event.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:49 PM IST