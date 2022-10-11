Khetia: Cotton Association go on indefinite strike

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Cotton Association in Khetia town went on an indefinite strike to press their demand to waive off mandi tax to boost cotton business and abolish destitute tax, halting procurement operations in the mandi.

On the call of Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners and Traders Association, members of Cotton Association on October 3 threatened to hold an indefinite strike as the government did not respond to their†demand to bring down the mandi tax rate to 0.5pc on cotton and abolition of destitute fees. As per prior information, cotton related operations were halted in Mandi, besides retail traders halting business in town.

In addition, mainly in the border area, buyers and sellers are avoiding any transaction in Mandi because of high tax compared to neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, which resulted in the state losing revenue. According to the market secretary Mansaram Jamre, the procurement of cotton was halted across the town whereas procurement of grains was held. Members of the Cotton Association gathered at the main gate of the market to mark their support for the indefinite strike. The association has urged the farmers to support their strike and not bring their produce in the mandis from Monday until the government accepts their demands.