Khelo India 2022: Sidhanth bags silver in swimming

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Star player Sidhanth Singh, son of Gopal Singh from Neemuch district has added another feather to his cap by winning a silver medal in the 50m back-stroke in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games being held in Bhopal .

Swimming coaches Sudha Solanki and Ayush Gaur jointly said that Sidhanth is very passionate about swimming, and wants to make a career in the same. He said he has been swimming since he was 16 years old. They also hoped that he will win more medals in the remaining events.

Swimming association president Ashok Modi said that Neemuch is known as the city of football, but swimming has become the identity of Neemuch for the last few years. Now, Sidhanth has added another feather to this cap and has made the entire city proud.

On this achievement, Neemuch municipality president Swati Chopra, social worker Santosh Chopra and Swim Fly Sports Club president Manish Chamadia extended best wishes for his future endeavours and bright future.

