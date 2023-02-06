Khelo India 2022: Shauryajit, the youngest athlete to win a medal at the National Games, is all set to win gold in Mallakhamb

Shauryajit Khaire |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): When Shauryajit Khaire won a bronze medal in Mallakhamb during the National Games held in Gujarat in September-October last year, he became the talk of the whole country. The primary reason for this was him being the youngest athlete to win a medal in the National Games. Now 10-year-old, Shauryajit is reaching Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time and he is aiming at nothing less than a gold.

PM Modi congratulated Shauryajit

Post his medal at the National Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shauryajit, a Class 5 student of Vadodara's Bharati Vidya Bhavan, on his success. There was another reason for this. Shauryajit's father had passed away in September itself, but only three days after his father’s demise, he was competing for the Malkhamb.

Shauryajit is the youngest athlete in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh and is all set to repeat his performance this time too. Regarding his preparations and intentions, Shauryajit said, “This time I am practicing a lot to win the medal. This time I will take gold.”

Living with his mother and elder sister, Shauryajit doesn't know much about the Khelo India Youth Games as no one from his school or family has been into sports. It was Shauryajit’s father who liked Malkhamb and he used to take him to watch and practice the sport.

Shauryajit practices for two hours daily

Shauryajit, who practices for two hours daily, said, “I practice for two hours daily but my focus is more on studies. No one does Malkhamb at home. My father liked Malkhamb. He used to take me. When I went to see it, I liked it and that's why I chose Malkhamb.”

When Shauryajit won a medal in the National Games, everyone was seen discussing him. Regarding this, Shauryajit said, “I was very proud when I won the medal. People started knowing me. Everyone from the colony to the school expressed happiness over my success. I felt good then.”

Shauryajit said that he wants to continue his success story in Ujjain as well. He said, “I am fully prepared for Ujjain and will try to get maximum points there.”

Malkhamb - a part of Khelo India Youth Games 2022

It is noteworthy that five traditional games including Malkhamb are a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh. While Yogasana & Malkhamb are being hosted in Ujjain, the other indigenous sports will be played across different host cities in the state viz; Kalarippayattu in Gwalior, Gatka in Jabalpur, Thang-ta and Yogasana. Also, for the first time water sports have got a place in the Khelo India Youth Games.

