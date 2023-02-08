Khelo India 2022: Minister announces cash rewards for girl’s medalists

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State Minister for Farmers' Welfare and Agricultural Development Kamal Patel announced a slew of cash incentives to Girl medalists, including all Khelo India Youth Games girls, on Wednesday (KIYG).

He also attended the KIYG prize distribution ceremony in Sahastradhara, where it was announced that Rs 21,000 each will be given to state girls who won medals in KIYG, and Rs 10,000 each to all female players.

He also promised to improve connectivity and build a natural canoe slalom track in Sahastradhara. Congratulating the winning girls, he also expressed his best wishes for the future and expressed gratitude to the federation for the successful execution of the games.

Games event manager Bilkis Mir handed out prizes and medals to the winners of the Canoe and Kayak Competition (boys category).

The event was also attended by Maheshwar former MLA Bhupendra Arya, Kasrawad former MLA Atmaram Patel, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Dharamveer Singh, SDM Agrim Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, and district sports officer Pavi Dubey.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)