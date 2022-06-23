Khategaon: Two killed in road mishap

Representative Photo | File Photo

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed after a rashly driven chartered bus going from Indore to Harda crushed them to death, police said.

The incident was reported on Thursday morning near Sundrel Bijwad village under Kamlapur police outpost on Indore – Betul national highway and the deceased were identified as Bunty, son of Nathu Korku, a resident of Dhantalav village under Bagli village and Brijjlal, son of Sumer Singh, a resident of Kolwa village in Harda town.

Police outpost in-charge Rakesh Narwaria informed that Brijlal had come to his in-laws' house in Dhantalav village, who along with Bunty had gone to a dhaba located before Dhantalav Ghat. While returning, the duo had a head-on collision with the chartered bus heading from Indore to Harda. The duo died on the spot.

On receiving the information, Narwaria, constable Devendra Narwaria Chapra, dial 100 pilot Kamal Patidar, Rajendra Prasad reached the spot. The bodies were brought to the Government Hospital in Bagli.

Narwaria said that the bodies have been kept in the government hospital and will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem. Police have started an investigation by registering a case in the matter. According to eyewitnesses, the passenger bus was running at a high speed.