Khategaon TI Murder Case – Fugitive Driver Shot In Leg During Police Encounter, Arrested In MP’s Alirajpur | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The absconding mini-truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat, wanted in connection with the murder of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, was arrested by a Dewas police team in Alirajpur on Tuesday. He was shot in the right leg after allegedly attempting to snatch a sub-inspector’s pistol while being taken to Khategaon.

According to the police, a police team had reached Alirajpur in search of Gajendra and arrested him from the Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar area there. The team was bringing him to Khategaon via Barotha when a tyre of the police vehicle got punctured. During the stop, Gajendra allegedly tried to snatch the pistol from a sub-inspector.

A scuffle broke out between him and the police personnel, following which the police fired at his leg to prevent him from escaping. He sustained a bullet injury in his right leg and was taken to a hospital in Dewas, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police officials said that the accused was out of danger. He will be interrogated after his treatment, and further action will be taken.

Earlier, search parties were dispatched to different districts to trace and arrest the absconding driver, officials said on Tuesday.

Dewas superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said preliminary interrogation of the three arrested suspects revealed that liquor was transported in bulk from Dewas to Dahod in Gujarat, from where it was subsequently supplied in smaller quantities to different parts of Gujarat.

He also expressed confidence that the absconding driver would be caught soon. Police will take the three arrested suspects, Rahul Jaiswal, Vijay Rao and Keram Singh, to the Gujarat border at Dahod to investigate the routes and locations used for transporting and distribution of liquor.

The three suspects were produced before a court on Tuesday, which granted their police remand till Nov 10. Around 20 people, including Bhupendra Rana, manager of Timarni wine shop, have been detained for questioning. Police are questioning them to identify others allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade.

A 22-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the murder. It includes additional superintendent of police Soumya Jain, two sub-divisional officers of police, five inspectors, three sub-inspectors and other police personnel. Forensic experts and excise department officials have also been included in the investigation.

According to police, the liquor business operated in the name of contractor Patendra Jaiswal, a resident of Barwani district. Rahul Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal and Mohin Jaiswal allegedly held 30% partnership each, while Patendra held the remaining 10% share.