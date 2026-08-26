Khargone's 'Jigari' Woman Donates Part Of Her Liver To Save Ailing Brother

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): On Rakshabandhan, sisters traditionally tie a sacred thread on their brothers' wrists, praying for their long life. But Neha Agarwal from Sendhwa gave far more than a thread this year; she gave a part of herself.

By donating a portion of her liver, she brought her brother Sushil Kumar Mangilal Agarwal, 55, a resident of Bhikangaon, back from the brink of death, turning the festival into a story of extraordinary sibling love.

Sushil had long been battling a serious liver ailment, and doctors eventually declared a transplant his only hope of survival. As the family grappled with worry, his sister Neha, 47, stepped forward without a moment's hesitation, choosing to donate part of her liver.

Read Also Eklavya School Students Walk 10 Km To Meet Collector In MP's Sendhwa

The transplant took place recently at Medanta-The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram under liver specialist Dr Arvinder Singh Soin.

Neha's donor surgery alone lasted nearly seven hours as part of a complex 12-hour procedure that used advanced robotic technology to remove and transplant a portion of her liver into Sushil. The operation's success turned the family's anxiety into celebration.

Neha's husband, Manish, and their children, Shubhdra, Anushree, Riddhi and Nikunj, stood firmly behind her decision, while Sushil's wife, Anita, daughter Palak and son Akshat called her sacrifice nothing short of a blessing.

This Rakshabandhan, Neha proved that a sister's bond can mean giving not just a thread, but a part of herself.