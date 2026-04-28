Khargone's Barwaha To Be Developed As Agricultural Hub, ₹50 Crore Upgrade Planned |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Barwaha Assembly constituency will be developed as an agricultural hub to give its produce global recognition and generate large-scale employment, MLA Sachin Birla said.

Birla said he held detailed discussions in Bhopal with State Agricultural Marketing Board Managing Director Kumar Purushottam on upgrading the agricultural produce markets at Baidia, Barwaha and Sanawad. He said the announcements made by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav for expansion and development of these markets will be implemented soon, with facilities worth about Rs 50 crore.

The state government has issued a notification to acquire an additional 9 hectares to expand the Baidia Mirchi Mandi to about 43 acres. A large cold storage facility will also be built, enabling farmers and traders to store produce for longer periods and improve returns.

Birla said infrastructure work, including sheds, roads, electrification, water supply and sanitation, will begin soon. Under the One District One Product scheme, chilli has been designated for Khargone district.

PROPOSALS

To develop agri produce markets at Baidia, Barwaha & Sanawad

Rs 50 cr to be spent in development

Baidia Mirchi Mandi area expansion by 7 hectares

Cold storage facility