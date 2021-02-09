KHARGONE: Women submit memorandum to chief municipal officer for not receiving benefit of Kaushal Yojana

Sanawad (Khargone district): A group of women submitted a memorandum to Chief Municipal Officer Mansaram Ningwal on Monday stating that they did not get benefit of Kaushal Yojana floated under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and National Urban Livelihood Mission.

A year back, 100 women receiving training on sewing by government-aided Shri Shiv Shakti Education Society. After training, the women were to receive certificates, slippers, clothes and financial help but they did not get anything. This has caused resentment among them. BJP Mandal president Shyam Purohit, former councillor Narendra Rathod and other BJP leaders said they will discuss the matter with CMO in this connection.

Those who submitted memorandum were Saloni Verma, Vandana Verma, Lakhan Prajapat, Deepa Sisodiya. Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and National Urban Livelihood Mission aim to reduce poverty by enabling beneficiaries to become self-employed and improve their socio-economic status. “The delays in giving benefits of such schemes to beneficiaries, is condemnable,” a woman who received the training said.