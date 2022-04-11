Khargone Violence Incident: Congress forms team to probe Ram Navami violence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has constituted a five-member fact finding team to probe into violence in Khargone during Ram Navami on Sunday, said party vice president CP Shekhar.

The fact finding panel is headed by former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma. Other members include former minister Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachhan, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and state president of minority cell Sheikh Aleem.

The members of probe panel will visit spots where violence erupted, meet people and gather facts and present them before MP Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone city after violence erupted on Ram Navmi on Sunday wherein houses, shops and vehicles were torched.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of inciting violence. Singh tweeted, Jaha jaha paao pade Kapil Mishra ke, wahi wahi danga aur fasaad. Kya iski jaanch hogi? (Wherever Kapil Mishra visits, it leads to communal clashes and riots. Will it be investigated?)

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had reached Khargone to take part in Ram Navmi procession. He had tweeted before the procession, ìNaa Moosa naa Burhan, Bas Jai Jai Shri Ramî. Mishraís named had cropped up in Delhi riots as well.

Claim tribunal notification under Recovery of Damages Act soon

Home department is going to issue a notification soon for setting up a claim tribunal under Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act, 2021, to recover damages from rioters and stone pelters across the state.

As per home department officials, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the department to issue notification in light of Khargone violence that took place on Sunday.

As per provisions of yet to be issued notification, a retired district judge and retired secretary of state government will be members of the tribunal.

A landlord whose properties have been damaged may lodge a complaint with the tribunal within 30 days of the incident before the district magistrate concerned. The claim tribunal will appoint claim commissioner who will help in assessing the damages. Recovery will be made from main culprit and even persons who are found abating riots.

Claim tribunal may award even double the damages. Tribunal has right to pass order of recovery of expenses and interest in case of delay in payment within 15 days of order. Claim tribunal will have to settle the case within 3 months. Tribunal will authorise district magistrate to attach the property for recovery in case of non-payment of awards in 15 days. Awards can be challenged in High Court within 90 days of award passed by claim tribunal.

