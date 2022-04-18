Khargone violence: 28-year-old man missing since riot found dead

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man missing since the riot erupted during Ram Navmi procession in Khargone on April 10, was found dead on Sunday.

The dead youth was identified as Ibraish Khan. The body was handed over to the kin from MY hospital in Indore on Monday.

According to the family members, Ibraish’s friend spotted him in an injured condition near Kotwali police station on the day of the incident.

Ibraish's brother Akhlaq Khan, however said that Ibraish had gone to a mosque in Anand Nagar area to offer evening prayer and in the meantime an attack occurred. Ibraish was beaten up by the police and the people there. There were injury marks on Ibraish’s head.

Akhlaq further said that the police had taken Ibraish to the police station in front of everybody. He was detained for a short period of time and since then he was missing. He was attacked with swords and had injury marks of being dragged in his feet.

Earlier, Ibraish's mother was searching morgues and other places in the city after her son went missing on April 10. Later on April 14, the kin lodged a missing complaint at Kotwali police station of the city.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:52 AM IST