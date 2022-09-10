Khargone: Vaccine not available for Lumpy virus; control room set-up in district, sampling of suspicious cattle begins

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district administration is on alert as the threat of lumpy virus looms in the district. The administration has already clamped a ban on cattle markets as well as stopped transportation of cattle from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra after cases of the lumpy virus were reported in cows and buffaloes in some districts of Maharashtra.

As of now, no animal has been found infected in the district, but arrangements are being made as a precautionary measure.

According to the animal census, there are about 9 lakh cattle in the district, but no vaccine doses are available at the government level to protect against the lumpy virus. The department has now sent a demand of 26 thousand doses to the Animal Directorate. It is difficult to provide medical treatment to all of them together, so farmers have to be alert.

Deputy director of veterinary services Dr CK Ratnawat said that so far, no animal has been found infected with the lumpy virus in the district. No suspicious animal has also been found as the department has already started sampling sick animals. Department will send samples to Bhopal's High-Security Lab.

As a precautionary measure, animal transport has been banned in the district. Information about the lumpy virus is being received continuously from nearby districts including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Dhar, Neemuch, Jhabua, Indore, and Ratlam. The instructions of the government have come that preventive action has to be taken. Animal transport and animal markets have been closed till further orders.

Dr Ratnawat added that a control room has been set up at the district headquarters and veterinarians can contact there. Apart from this, the district veterinary hospital and dispensary can also be contacted.

Animal owners are being made aware that vaccines are available in the market at minimum charges. Vaccination will also be done in Gaushala.

Dr Ratnawat said that the animals with the lumpy virus will be vaccinated against cowpox.

Read Also Khargone: Administration razes Best Bakery for violating laws