Khargone: Two arrested with arms, two bullets worth Rs 2.9 lakh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police on Monday arrested two arms peddlers and seized five pistols, two bullets worth Rs 2.9 lakh from them.

Additional superintendent of police (urban) Dr Neeraj Chourasiya informed that arrested duo are Yagyant alias Kanha Likhar, 24, a resident of Sudama Nagar, Indore and Shahzada alias Arshad alias Mamu Khan, 26, a resident of Depalpur, Indore. Accused duo are said to be close to Ujjainís Don Durlabh.

On Sunday, Khargone Kotwali police got a tip-off about peddling activities in their jurisdiction.

At around 10.10 pm, police team saw two persons on a motorcycle without number plate. On spotting the police team, they attempted to flee the spot. However, police team caught them. During search, police recovered fire arms from them. Case has been registered against them under relevant sections of Arms Act.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Various parts of MP record drop in night temps

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:37 PM IST