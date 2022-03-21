Khargone: Toll booth staffers and drivers fight in district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Staffers manning a toll booth at Maheshwar in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh and some drivers came to blows over a petty issue which culminated in the registration of a police complaint, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night after a vehicle driver tried to cross the booth from the wrong side, the official said.

As the toll plaza employees stopped him, the driver called up his friends who arrived at the spot and manhandled staffers, who also retaliated, he said.

Barwah police station in-charge said that a complaint was registered after the aggrieved staffers approached cops.

He said the police are investigating the matter and will examine CCTV footage.

