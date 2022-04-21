Khargone: Those who disturb peace won't be spared, says minister Kamal Patel

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State agriculture and Khargone district in-charge minister Kamal Patel on Thursday visited violence-hit localities in Khargone and review the situation there.

The visit started from Talab Chowk, where district collector Anugrah P and SP Rohit Kashwani briefed the minister about the situation. He visited affected areas for about one-and-a-half hours and listened to the pain of locals.

Minister consoled locals and assured them that the damage will be compensated. At the same time, those who misbehaved with innocent citizens and disturbed the peace of the town will not be spared in any case. The government will deal strictly with the rioters. The administration will make such arrangements from now on, which will be for everyone's safety.

Minister added that police outposts and police stations and CCTV will be installed in the affected areas. He took stock of Talab Chowk, Sanjay Nagar, Triveni Chowk, Bhatwadi, Kazipura and Gaushala Marg.

During this visit, district president Rajendra Rathod, along with ADM SS Mujalda, ASP Ankit Jaiswal, ASP Dr Neeraj Chaurasia, SDM Milind Dhoke, tehsildar Yogendra Maurya with Patwari and Revenue staff were present.

Rs 20K given for Lakshmi's studies

During the inspection, at Sanjay Nagar, one Laxmi Panwar showed her burnt scooty to Patel and told him that her study books have also been burnt. On this, immediately sanctioned Rs 20,000 from the MLA fund.

Another, Raksha Prakash Mali from the same locality showed him the photographs of stone pelting that took place in 2015 and questioned him about how long this would happen. On this, Patel replied that no such incident would be repeated in future.

The in-charge minister also met 95-year-old Shanta Bai and others.

