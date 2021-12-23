Khargone: Team climbs 6 km steep hill on foot to vaccinate village 100%

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the persistent efforts of vaccination workers, Devgarh, a village nestled among inaccessible hills, achieved 100% of vaccination beating all odds. Under the worldís biggest vaccination drive, health department workers here are ready to reach even the most remote and inaccessible places in the country.

Devgarh is situated 21 kilometres away from Maheshwar. One has to reach Barvi Chowk on a vehicle from the Bagod sub-health centre, followed by a steep, six-kilometre hill climb on foot to reach Devgarh. Despite all odds, the vaccination team traversed the route not once, but several times to administer vaccines to the residents.

Block extension instructor Jagdish Khedekar appreciated teamís dedication to provide a shield to the residents against Covid-19. Dr Badal Osari, nurses Lalita Dawar and Ranjita Yadav and verifier Jai, along with two Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) reached Devgarh and administered vaccines for the last time on December 21, achieving 100% vaccination. They have played an important role in vaccinating 362 eligible persons above 18 years of age in a village with a population of 545 residents.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:48 PM IST