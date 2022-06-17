Khargone: Surprise investigation conducted at gas agency and government fair price shops of Bedia

Inspection at gas agency and FPS in Khargone | Representative Pic

FP News Services

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh)

The Khargone administration is going strict with its rules and regulations after the review meeting chaired by Collector Kumar Purushottam. In this regard, a surprise inspection was conducted by the Food Department in Bedia by Food Supply Officer Manohar Singh Thakur.

During inspection of Sri Sai Jyoti Bharat Gas Rural Distributor, agency operator Ashok Kumar was caught ignoring rules by the warehouse keeper. The display of the price stock list was neither found in godown nor in the office. Also, there was no record of rebates even after the cylinder was transported from godown.

Along with this, the government fair price shop was caught in the act of difference in grain's stock. It was discovered that 2.25 quintals of wheat and 89 kilograms of rice were less in quantity and the seller was not showing interest in E-KYC and mobile seeding. This violates the provisions of the MP Public Distribution System (Control) Order 2015. DSO Thakur informed that a case has been logged against both the operator and shopkeeper under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Kasrawad SDM Shri Sanghapriya informed that during the investigation of the Surya Bharat gas agency, Nirmani on April 30, 22 by Junior Supply Officer Virendra Chauhan, disturbances in godown stock were noticed. While investigating the matter, 250 cylinders worth 6 lakh 9 thousand were confiscated from the agency. Later, this case was presented to Additional Collector JS Baghel's court.

Notably, after the Surya Bharat gas agency case, police was on alert and conducted the surprise investigation of the above two mentioned cases.

