Khargone: State govt provides relief to violence victims; Yogesh Kanungo get 1 BHK flat under Affordable Housing in Partnership

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Yogesh Kanungo, a resident of Bhatwadi area has been recently provided with 1-BHK as a relief package by the civic body, following directions of the State government.

Chief Municipal Officer, Khargone, Priyanka Patel cited an example of one of the victims named Yogesh Kanungo of Bhatwadi area, who has recently been given a 1-BHK house under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme. 1 BHK flat includes a hall, a bedroom, one kitchen and two balconies. Yogesh’s house was completely gutted in a fire during recent communal riots in Khargone last month. Since then, Yogesh has been living at an acquaintance’s house. A housewarming in the new flat was held on Thursday.

Giving information, Tehsildar Yogendra Mourya told that, riot victim Yogesh has also been provided with cash relief of Rs 1,01,100 as a relief amount, according to CM’s direction. Financial assistance is being provided immediately to affected people and vendors whose houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the violence. Till now, as many as 122 victims have been provided Rs 62,68,419. As a part of state relief action, Rs 1,01,100 has been provided to 26 such victims whose houses were completely gutted in a fire as per the initial survey conducted by the district administration.

Tehsildar Mourya added that the Madhya Pradesh government allotted Rs 1 crore for providing relief to the people affected by the recent communal violence. Apart from that, voluntary donations were being provided by ministers in charge, MPs and MLAs to violence-hit victims. In addition to that, 18 proposals from affected people have been sent for Chief Minister's voluntary donation programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST